2081 S Wolff St County of Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2081 S Wolff St County of Denver

2081 South Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

2081 South Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 6 bed Home - Come see this beautifully remodeled home. New Kitchen, New Bathroom! New Everything!

This is a home fit for anyone looking for luxury and spacious living at a great price. The owner of the home takes great pride in this house and has just remodeled it to give someone a great place to call home! 6 bedrooms, 2 are non conforming and one is HUGE!

Extra Long fully finished garage as well!

Schedule a personal tour today!

See our Virtual Tour:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1213386?a=1

(RLNE4649889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

