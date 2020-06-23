2081 S Wolff St County of Denver

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 6 bed Home - Come see this beautifully remodeled home. New Kitchen, New Bathroom! New Everything!



This is a home fit for anyone looking for luxury and spacious living at a great price. The owner of the home takes great pride in this house and has just remodeled it to give someone a great place to call home! 6 bedrooms, 2 are non conforming and one is HUGE!



Extra Long fully finished garage as well!



Schedule a personal tour today!



See our Virtual Tour:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1213386?a=1



(RLNE4649889)