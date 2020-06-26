All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2075 S Sherman St

2075 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2075 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2075 S Sherman St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful, Upscale 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Platte Park - Beautifully updated Platte Park bungalow loaded with traditional charm!

New remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Refinished hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet in the lower level and fresh paint throughout.
Main level accommodates two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom with a beautiful claw-foot bathtub/shower. Walk down to the lower level that welcomes you to a cozy sitting area, built in bar, master bedroom, walk-in closet and private bathroom. If that is not enough, escape to the peaceful backyard that is accentuated with a covered patio, lush lawn, manicured landscaping and oversized two-car garage.

Incredible location to top it off: Walking distance to Platte Park, Harvard Gulch Park and Golf Course, and the light rail. Close to the popular South Pearl Street shops and dining district, DU and major routes!

Available 8/1. Dog to be consider.
No smoking. No marijuana.

A true find in Platte Park!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 S Sherman St have any available units?
2075 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 S Sherman St have?
Some of 2075 S Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
2075 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 2075 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 2075 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 2075 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2075 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 2075 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 2075 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 2075 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
