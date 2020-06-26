Amenities

2075 S Sherman St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful, Upscale 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Platte Park - Beautifully updated Platte Park bungalow loaded with traditional charm!



New remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Refinished hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet in the lower level and fresh paint throughout.

Main level accommodates two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom with a beautiful claw-foot bathtub/shower. Walk down to the lower level that welcomes you to a cozy sitting area, built in bar, master bedroom, walk-in closet and private bathroom. If that is not enough, escape to the peaceful backyard that is accentuated with a covered patio, lush lawn, manicured landscaping and oversized two-car garage.



Incredible location to top it off: Walking distance to Platte Park, Harvard Gulch Park and Golf Course, and the light rail. Close to the popular South Pearl Street shops and dining district, DU and major routes!



Available 8/1. Dog to be consider.

No smoking. No marijuana.



A true find in Platte Park!!



No Cats Allowed



