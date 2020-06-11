206 Hazel Court

Amenities

Just 5 minutes away from downtown Denver, this charming home is great for entertaining with your personal backyard haven. Fantastic layout with all the right spaces - this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 818 square foot house is a fantastic place to call 'home'. Only 10 minutes from Belmar shopping center and easy access to 6th Ave and I-25 freeways, living really is easy!



Pet friendly - one dog/cat allowed with $200 deposit plus $50/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).



Bedrooms

2 Bed



Bathrooms

1 Bath



Size

818 sq ft.



Features:

Forced Air heating

Washer & Dryer

Off-Street Parking

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Hardwood Floors

Fenced Backyard



Available now for rent!



Resident responsible to pay utilities: gas, electric, cable & internet



Rental & Application Criteria:

Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)

No Felonies in the past 7 years.

No Evictions in the past 7 years.

No money owed to management companies or landlords.



Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.



Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com



BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

www.bw-rentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.