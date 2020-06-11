All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Hazel Court

206 North Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

206 North Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Just 5 minutes away from downtown Denver, this charming home is great for entertaining with your personal backyard haven. Fantastic layout with all the right spaces - this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 818 square foot house is a fantastic place to call 'home'. Only 10 minutes from Belmar shopping center and easy access to 6th Ave and I-25 freeways, living really is easy!

Pet friendly - one dog/cat allowed with $200 deposit plus $50/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).

Bedrooms
2 Bed

Bathrooms
1 Bath

Size
818 sq ft.

Features:
Forced Air heating
Washer & Dryer
Off-Street Parking
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Hardwood Floors
Fenced Backyard

Available now for rent!

Resident responsible to pay utilities: gas, electric, cable & internet

Rental & Application Criteria:
Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)
No Felonies in the past 7 years.
No Evictions in the past 7 years.
No money owed to management companies or landlords.

Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.

Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218
www.bw-rentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Hazel Court have any available units?
206 Hazel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Hazel Court have?
Some of 206 Hazel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Hazel Court currently offering any rent specials?
206 Hazel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Hazel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Hazel Court is pet friendly.
Does 206 Hazel Court offer parking?
No, 206 Hazel Court does not offer parking.
Does 206 Hazel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Hazel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Hazel Court have a pool?
No, 206 Hazel Court does not have a pool.
Does 206 Hazel Court have accessible units?
No, 206 Hazel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Hazel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Hazel Court has units with dishwashers.
