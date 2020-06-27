2051 South Fillmore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a mature landscaping, 2 car garage, washer dryer included, covered patio, wood burning fireplace, Great area, great house! Close to shopping and bus routes, Observatory Park Neighborhood, DU, DTC, and I-25! There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS

$75.00 Application Fee (Application, processing, credit check)

Directions: Heading east take I-25 to S University Blvd Take exit 205 from I-25S, then take Buchtel Blvd to S Fillmore St. Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.