2051 South Fillmore Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:08 AM

2051 South Fillmore Street

2051 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2051 South Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a mature landscaping, 2 car garage, washer dryer included, covered patio, wood burning fireplace, Great area, great house! Close to shopping and bus routes, Observatory Park Neighborhood, DU, DTC, and I-25! There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS
$75.00 Application Fee (Application, processing, credit check)
Directions: Heading east take I-25 to S University Blvd Take exit 205 from I-25S, then take Buchtel Blvd to S Fillmore St. Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 South Fillmore Street have any available units?
2051 South Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 South Fillmore Street have?
Some of 2051 South Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 South Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2051 South Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 South Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 South Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2051 South Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2051 South Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 2051 South Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 South Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 South Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 2051 South Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2051 South Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2051 South Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 South Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 South Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
