All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2046 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2046 Grove Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

2046 Grove Street

2046 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2046 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2046 Grove Street Available 05/08/20 Modern 2Bed/1Bath in Ideal Location Available May 7th - This completely modern and updated 2bedroom/1bathroom home sits on a beautiful tree-lined street just minutes from downtown Denver, Sloan's Lake, and Highlands. Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your own large fenced backyard complete with a patio, an area for gardening, and a shed included for your additional storage needs. High-end designer finishes in the European inspired kitchen include quartz countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood floors and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.

This turn-key home comes with central a/c and washer/dryer. A dog may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (trash/recycling included), snow removal and landscaping.

This home is available now, but won't be for long! Don't miss this opportunity to live in an amazing neighborhood on a friendly street near all the best neighborhoods west of Denver!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4768098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Grove Street have any available units?
2046 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 Grove Street have?
Some of 2046 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 2046 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 2046 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 2046 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University