Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2046 Grove Street Available 05/08/20 Modern 2Bed/1Bath in Ideal Location Available May 7th - This completely modern and updated 2bedroom/1bathroom home sits on a beautiful tree-lined street just minutes from downtown Denver, Sloan's Lake, and Highlands. Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your own large fenced backyard complete with a patio, an area for gardening, and a shed included for your additional storage needs. High-end designer finishes in the European inspired kitchen include quartz countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood floors and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.



This turn-key home comes with central a/c and washer/dryer. A dog may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (trash/recycling included), snow removal and landscaping.



This home is available now, but won't be for long! Don't miss this opportunity to live in an amazing neighborhood on a friendly street near all the best neighborhoods west of Denver!!



No Cats Allowed



