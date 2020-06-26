All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

20430 E 45th Ave

20430 East 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20430 East 45th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Nice 4 bed 2 bath home - Property Id: 135206

Nice home on a quiet street near parks and pool with greenbelt just out back. New carpet throughout and deck. Gas fireplace for chilly winter nights and A/C to keep cool in the summer. Sorry no section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135206
Property Id 135206

(RLNE4997170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20430 E 45th Ave have any available units?
20430 E 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20430 E 45th Ave have?
Some of 20430 E 45th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20430 E 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20430 E 45th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20430 E 45th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20430 E 45th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20430 E 45th Ave offer parking?
No, 20430 E 45th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20430 E 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20430 E 45th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20430 E 45th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20430 E 45th Ave has a pool.
Does 20430 E 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20430 E 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20430 E 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20430 E 45th Ave has units with dishwashers.
