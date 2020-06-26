20430 E 45th Ave

20430 East 45th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249 Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
Available 08/01/19 Nice 4 bed 2 bath home - Property Id: 135206
Nice home on a quiet street near parks and pool with greenbelt just out back. New carpet throughout and deck. Gas fireplace for chilly winter nights and A/C to keep cool in the summer. Sorry no section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135206 Property Id 135206
(RLNE4997170)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
