2029 Irving Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2029 Irving Street

2029 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Renovated Duplex Near Jeff Park/Sloans/SloHi/LoHi - Property Id: 129411

The space is 850 sq/ft. with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a fenced in backyard with patio and garden. Everything on the inside has been renovated and updated.

Kitchen: Features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, & garbage disposal.

Storage: There is a crawl space that runs the length of the house. There is also a large pantry for food & miscellaneous items.

Parking: Parking is on-street only.

Location:
Anyone will appreciate the quick access to downtown, Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake & Edgewater. If you are heading to the mountains or somewhere along the front range, the highways are close by & make for easy access.

Activities: Sloan's Lake is nearby & a great run or walk. Hallack Park is also a block away & makes for a great spot to have a park day.
There is a King Soopers, Target, liquor store, & shops/restaurants within 3 miles.

Finally, the house is a 15-20 min walk or 5-minute bike ride to the Broncos stadium.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129411p
Property Id 129411

(RLNE5013793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

