2029 Irving Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Duplex Near Jeff Park/Sloans/SloHi/LoHi - Property Id: 129411



The space is 850 sq/ft. with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a fenced in backyard with patio and garden. Everything on the inside has been renovated and updated.



Kitchen: Features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, & garbage disposal.



Storage: There is a crawl space that runs the length of the house. There is also a large pantry for food & miscellaneous items.



Parking: Parking is on-street only.



Anyone will appreciate the quick access to downtown, Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake & Edgewater. If you are heading to the mountains or somewhere along the front range, the highways are close by & make for easy access.



Activities: Sloan's Lake is nearby & a great run or walk. Hallack Park is also a block away & makes for a great spot to have a park day.

There is a King Soopers, Target, liquor store, & shops/restaurants within 3 miles.



Finally, the house is a 15-20 min walk or 5-minute bike ride to the Broncos stadium.

