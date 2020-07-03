All apartments in Denver
Location

2018 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bryant 12 Townhomes - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Located in the highly-desirable Jeff Park neighborhood, Bryant 12 offers mile-high living at its very best! This beautiful 1,707 sqft new-construction townhome features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft/flex space, and a private rooftop deck boasting incredible views of the city skyline. This thoughtfully-designed home has a modern, open floorplan and features high-quality interior finishes throughout, like stainless appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, designer hardware and lighting, and Euro soft-close cabinets and drawers. Steps away from Mile High Stadium and Jefferson Park, and conveniently located within minutes of the Highlands and Downtown, this is a prime spot to enjoy all the best restaurants, sports, and outdoor amenities Denver has to offer. Experience the energy of game day right outside your door! Management company takes care of landscaping and snow removal. Don't miss this incredible opportunity and call/email us to request a showing today!

(RLNE5227568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have any available units?
2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have?
Some of 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 is pet friendly.
Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 offers parking.
Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have a pool?
No, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 does not have a pool.
Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have accessible units?
No, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 N Bryant St Unit #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

