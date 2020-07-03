2018 N Bryant St Unit #101

Amenities

Bryant 12 Townhomes - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Located in the highly-desirable Jeff Park neighborhood, Bryant 12 offers mile-high living at its very best! This beautiful 1,707 sqft new-construction townhome features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft/flex space, and a private rooftop deck boasting incredible views of the city skyline. This thoughtfully-designed home has a modern, open floorplan and features high-quality interior finishes throughout, like stainless appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, designer hardware and lighting, and Euro soft-close cabinets and drawers. Steps away from Mile High Stadium and Jefferson Park, and conveniently located within minutes of the Highlands and Downtown, this is a prime spot to enjoy all the best restaurants, sports, and outdoor amenities Denver has to offer. Experience the energy of game day right outside your door! Management company takes care of landscaping and snow removal. Don't miss this incredible opportunity and call/email us to request a showing today!



(RLNE5227568)