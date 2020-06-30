All apartments in Denver
2016 N Bryant Street

2016 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2016 N Bryant Street Unit 1 Available 05/14/20 Brand New 2BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Rooftop Deck and Attached Garage - Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Renter's insurance is required.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*Maximum of two indoor pets (breed restrictions apply)
*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

*Please contact chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more information or to schedule a tour.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5590023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

