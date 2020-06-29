All apartments in Denver
2001 W 32nd Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2001 W 32nd Ave

2001 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Stunning One Bedroom in the Highlands - Property Id: 160632

ALEXAN LoHi at Dickinson Plaza is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160632
Property Id 160632

(RLNE5367133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 W 32nd Ave have any available units?
2001 W 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 W 32nd Ave have?
Some of 2001 W 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 W 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2001 W 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 W 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 W 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2001 W 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2001 W 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2001 W 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 W 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 W 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2001 W 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2001 W 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2001 W 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 W 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 W 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

