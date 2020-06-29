2001 W 32nd Ave

Amenities
Stunning One Bedroom in the Highlands - Property Id: 160632
ALEXAN LoHi at Dickinson Plaza is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160632
Property Id 160632
(RLNE5367133)