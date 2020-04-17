2001 Lincoln St Unit 722

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access lobby yoga

Luxury Downtown Building! 2 Garage Parking Spaces Included! 94 Walk Score! - HIGHLIGHTS - In Denver's award-winning luxury high-rise, One Lincoln Park! Corner unit on the 7th floor where the lounge and pool are located! Completely remodeled, stylish, and spacious! Hardwood floors, balcony, bonus office space with french doors. Extra large washer/dryer combo in unit and 2 garage parking spaces!



LOCATION: Fabulous walkable location. Steps to light-rail, downtown (Central Business District) sporting events, shopping, some of Denver best restaurants, coffee, parks and bike trails.



GREAT AMENITIES: Lounge chairs surround the resort like infinity edge pool adjacent to hot tub/spa and grilling station, fireplace seating for cozy conversations, Owners' Club with kitchen and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, state of the art gym with private yoga/pilates classes, 2 private 900 SF guest suites available. 24/7 Lobby attendant will great visitors and assist you with deliveries.



OPEN LAYOUT: Corner unit located on the same floor as the pool and lounge. It's also easy to get to the heated garage. Spacious and open: separation between the 2 bedrooms, each with its own bath and walk-in closets, plus an office/flex space with french doors, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen island with floor to ceiling subway tile feature wall and floor to ceiling windows!



NEARBY SCHOOLS: East High School, Bruce Randolph, Whittier Elementary



NEED TO KNOW: Parking included! $200 flat fee covers all utilities including internet and Direct TV (not optional). Can pay extra to upgrade the tv/internet package, flat fee may be increased based on utility usage. First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Up to 2 dogs negotiable. $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained, no aggressive breeds. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. 12 mo + lease preferred, ending Apr - Jun.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5793561)