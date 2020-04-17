All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2001 Lincoln St Unit 722
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2001 Lincoln St Unit 722

2001 Lincoln St · (206) 350-7032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2001 Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
yoga
Luxury Downtown Building! 2 Garage Parking Spaces Included! 94 Walk Score! - HIGHLIGHTS - In Denver's award-winning luxury high-rise, One Lincoln Park! Corner unit on the 7th floor where the lounge and pool are located! Completely remodeled, stylish, and spacious! Hardwood floors, balcony, bonus office space with french doors. Extra large washer/dryer combo in unit and 2 garage parking spaces!

LOCATION: Fabulous walkable location. Steps to light-rail, downtown (Central Business District) sporting events, shopping, some of Denver best restaurants, coffee, parks and bike trails.

GREAT AMENITIES: Lounge chairs surround the resort like infinity edge pool adjacent to hot tub/spa and grilling station, fireplace seating for cozy conversations, Owners' Club with kitchen and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, state of the art gym with private yoga/pilates classes, 2 private 900 SF guest suites available. 24/7 Lobby attendant will great visitors and assist you with deliveries.

OPEN LAYOUT: Corner unit located on the same floor as the pool and lounge. It's also easy to get to the heated garage. Spacious and open: separation between the 2 bedrooms, each with its own bath and walk-in closets, plus an office/flex space with french doors, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen island with floor to ceiling subway tile feature wall and floor to ceiling windows!

NEARBY SCHOOLS: East High School, Bruce Randolph, Whittier Elementary

NEED TO KNOW: Parking included! $200 flat fee covers all utilities including internet and Direct TV (not optional). Can pay extra to upgrade the tv/internet package, flat fee may be increased based on utility usage. First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Up to 2 dogs negotiable. $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained, no aggressive breeds. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. 12 mo + lease preferred, ending Apr - Jun.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5793561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have any available units?
2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have?
Some of 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 does offer parking.
Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 has a pool.
Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have accessible units?
No, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2001 Lincoln St Unit 722?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity