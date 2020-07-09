All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

200 Pearl St

200 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Immediate Move In!! Live your best life at this Wash Park condo! Close to downtown, Cherry Creek and South Broadway. Walk right out to a large patio from this garden level end unit and enjoy the outdoor pool all summer long. Youâll love the original hardwood floors and updated details like quartz counters, newer appliances and modern design details throughout. Totally turnkey with modern updates throughout! Property includes a storage unit and one off-street parking spot right next to the unit/back entrance to the building. Large bedrooms and closets for all your gear! Micro washer/dryer in the bathroom. PETS WELCOME ($250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit) 2 Pets Max! Monthly Rent is $1790 + $7/Month Reporting and Processing Fee. $1790 Security Deposit, 1 X Admin Fee of $150 and $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. Call Gina @ 720 447-8844 to schedule a showing. Hurry â this hip condo in the heart of the city wonât last long. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Pearl St have any available units?
200 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Pearl St have?
Some of 200 Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
200 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 200 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 200 Pearl St offers parking.
Does 200 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Pearl St have a pool?
Yes, 200 Pearl St has a pool.
Does 200 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 200 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
