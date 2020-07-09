200 Pearl St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool

Immediate Move In!! Live your best life at this Wash Park condo! Close to downtown, Cherry Creek and South Broadway. Walk right out to a large patio from this garden level end unit and enjoy the outdoor pool all summer long. Youâll love the original hardwood floors and updated details like quartz counters, newer appliances and modern design details throughout. Totally turnkey with modern updates throughout! Property includes a storage unit and one off-street parking spot right next to the unit/back entrance to the building. Large bedrooms and closets for all your gear! Micro washer/dryer in the bathroom. PETS WELCOME ($250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit) 2 Pets Max! Monthly Rent is $1790 + $7/Month Reporting and Processing Fee. $1790 Security Deposit, 1 X Admin Fee of $150 and $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. Call Gina @ 720 447-8844 to schedule a showing. Hurry â this hip condo in the heart of the city wonât last long. Listed By Renters Warehouse.