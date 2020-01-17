200 E Mississippi Ave 777

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

200 E Mississippi - Property Id: 130641



Amenities & Features



Designer fixtures, stainless appliances, quartz counters and open floor plans all accented by the oversized windows that capture space and light. And that's just in the homes. Throughout the four-acre property, modern amenities abound, all designed to create better living, healthier energy, a more connected presence.



Building Features



State-of-the-art workout room with on-demand technology

Private yoga studio and outdoor fitness deck

Ultra-modern clubhouse with demonstration kitchen and dining

Fully-enclosed theater room for private screenings

Pool and spa deck with in-pool lounging that spans over an acre

Al-fresco areas with BBQs, lawn games and string lights

Sky lounge with kitchen and dining space for events and meetings

Gear storage and bike room with TV and lounging areas

Co-working business area with private presentation rooms

Pet spa and private dog park

Amazon lockers

On-site concierge services

Wi-fi throughout common areas

