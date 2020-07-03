All apartments in Denver
19859 E. 47th Drive
19859 E. 47th Drive

19859 East 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19859 East 47th Drive, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Green Valley Ranch 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Green Valley Ranch And This Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home With Bonus Loft. New Carpet Throughout! Large Living Room/Dining Room & Family Room On First Floor. Open Kitchen With New Appliances. Master Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet & Private Bathroom. Large Loft Area Which Can Be Used As An Extra Living Space, Office Or Media Area. Home Washer & Dryer Included! Small, Low Maintenance Backyard. No Neighbors Behind You. Home Is Ready To Move In Right Away! Please See Requirements Below.

Application Requirements:
650 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog or one Cat.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5181133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19859 E. 47th Drive have any available units?
19859 E. 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19859 E. 47th Drive have?
Some of 19859 E. 47th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19859 E. 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19859 E. 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19859 E. 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19859 E. 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19859 E. 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 19859 E. 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19859 E. 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19859 E. 47th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19859 E. 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 19859 E. 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19859 E. 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 19859 E. 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19859 E. 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19859 E. 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

