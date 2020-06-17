All apartments in Denver
1979 19th St 3047
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1979 19th St 3047

1979 19th Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1979 19th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3047 · Avail. now

$4,617

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
One of a Kind Sprawling Three Bedroom Two Bath - Property Id: 236531

Floorplan: Freedom, a fitting name for the property's ONLY currently available three bedroom unit. This plan features a captivating master bedroom with its own bathroom, soaking tubs, and walk-in closet. Unique interior features: nested thermostats, a private terrace, and quartz countertops.

Downtown Denver living has never been so exciting! No other community in Denver comes close to matching the high-end finishes, impeccably tailored interiors, and features that ALARA Union Station apartments boast. These Denver Luxury Apartments provide designer features that are perfectly complemented by oversized windows and breathtaking views.

Our wide selection of exclusive amenities will enhance your downtown living experience. Unwind at our fully-loaded fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing Courtyard Pool, or lounge with friends in the High Tech Brew Bar. Additional property amenities include a conference room, the Pig and Sprout interior eateries, poolside lounge, and yoga studio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236531
Property Id 236531

(RLNE5619810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 19th St 3047 have any available units?
1979 19th St 3047 has a unit available for $4,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 19th St 3047 have?
Some of 1979 19th St 3047's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 19th St 3047 currently offering any rent specials?
1979 19th St 3047 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 19th St 3047 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1979 19th St 3047 is pet friendly.
Does 1979 19th St 3047 offer parking?
No, 1979 19th St 3047 does not offer parking.
Does 1979 19th St 3047 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 19th St 3047 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 19th St 3047 have a pool?
Yes, 1979 19th St 3047 has a pool.
Does 1979 19th St 3047 have accessible units?
No, 1979 19th St 3047 does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 19th St 3047 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 19th St 3047 has units with dishwashers.
