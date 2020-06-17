1979 19th St 3047

Amenities
One of a Kind Sprawling Three Bedroom Two Bath - Property Id: 236531
Floorplan: Freedom, a fitting name for the property's ONLY currently available three bedroom unit. This plan features a captivating master bedroom with its own bathroom, soaking tubs, and walk-in closet. Unique interior features: nested thermostats, a private terrace, and quartz countertops.
Downtown Denver living has never been so exciting! No other community in Denver comes close to matching the high-end finishes, impeccably tailored interiors, and features that ALARA Union Station apartments boast. These Denver Luxury Apartments provide designer features that are perfectly complemented by oversized windows and breathtaking views.
Our wide selection of exclusive amenities will enhance your downtown living experience. Unwind at our fully-loaded fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing Courtyard Pool, or lounge with friends in the High Tech Brew Bar. Additional property amenities include a conference room, the Pig and Sprout interior eateries, poolside lounge, and yoga studio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236531
Property Id 236531
(RLNE5619810)