1975 Xenia St

Fantastic 3 bedroom Ranch home conveniently located near Stapleton shopping, restaurants with easy access to downtown and the Anschutz Medical campus. Fully renovated home with new windows, newer carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has granite counter tops, beautiful walnut cabinets and a finished mosaic back splash tile. Large living room provides great space to relax. Out back is a large fenced in yard, an oversized 2-car detached garage with additional storage and off street parking.



Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



