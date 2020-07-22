All apartments in Denver
19723 E 49th Ave
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

19723 E 49th Ave

19723 East 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19723 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 3 Bed Plus Loft in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 165805

Great Home in Green Valley Ranch. Property is located off 49th Ave and Flanders. New carpet, hardwood floors and painted throughout. 3 Bed 2.5 Baths with open loft bonus room great for office or play area. Master suite with master bath and closet. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Great room large kitchen with dining room. Main floor laundry and powder room. Spacious 2 car garage and recently refreshed landscape yard. Must see and available asap.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165805p
Property Id 165805

(RLNE5206455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19723 E 49th Ave have any available units?
19723 E 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19723 E 49th Ave have?
Some of 19723 E 49th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19723 E 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19723 E 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19723 E 49th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19723 E 49th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19723 E 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19723 E 49th Ave offers parking.
Does 19723 E 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19723 E 49th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19723 E 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 19723 E 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19723 E 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19723 E 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19723 E 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19723 E 49th Ave has units with dishwashers.
