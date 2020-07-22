19723 E 49th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story 3 Bed Plus Loft in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 165805



Great Home in Green Valley Ranch. Property is located off 49th Ave and Flanders. New carpet, hardwood floors and painted throughout. 3 Bed 2.5 Baths with open loft bonus room great for office or play area. Master suite with master bath and closet. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Great room large kitchen with dining room. Main floor laundry and powder room. Spacious 2 car garage and recently refreshed landscape yard. Must see and available asap.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165805p

Property Id 165805



