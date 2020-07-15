All apartments in Denver
1950 N Logan St Unit 1001
1950 N Logan St Unit 1001

1950 Logan Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

1950 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$2,440

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
online portal
Premium 2BD, 2BA Uptown Condo with Large Balcony and Two Parking Spots - Recently updated condo unit, in the heart of Uptown. Located on the 10th floor, with breathtaking views of the mountains and downtown. Updated kitchen and living room, with direct access to the over sized balcony. Both bedrooms offer fantastic floor plans with spacious closets. The master bedrooms includes an on-suite with a walk in closet and access to the balcony. The unit includes a large storage unit and two assigned parking spaces. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is an $75 monthly fee that covers water, sewer, trash, storage unit and two parking spots.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5866917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have any available units?
1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 has a unit available for $2,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have?
Some of 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 is pet friendly.
Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 offers parking.
Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have a pool?
No, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 does not have a pool.
Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have accessible units?
No, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 N Logan St Unit 1001 has units with dishwashers.
