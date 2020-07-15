1950 N Logan St Unit 1001

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage online portal

Premium 2BD, 2BA Uptown Condo with Large Balcony and Two Parking Spots - Recently updated condo unit, in the heart of Uptown. Located on the 10th floor, with breathtaking views of the mountains and downtown. Updated kitchen and living room, with direct access to the over sized balcony. Both bedrooms offer fantastic floor plans with spacious closets. The master bedrooms includes an on-suite with a walk in closet and access to the balcony. The unit includes a large storage unit and two assigned parking spaces. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is an $75 monthly fee that covers water, sewer, trash, storage unit and two parking spots.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



