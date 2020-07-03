1927 W. 39th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/247b9e4006 ----

To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available May 9th is this newly remodeled 500 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Located on Tejon and 39th Ave!



This beautiful unit comes with living room, wood flooring throughout, and alleyway parking! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, and stack-able washer and dryer!



Rent is $1,395.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,395.00 required for the security deposit.



Tenant are responsible for all utilities!



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



There is a $50 application fee required per adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.



We have three main rental requirements: 1) no felonies, 2) no evictions 3) monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Automatic denial for felonies or evictions.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply NOW at http://tours.hotshotpros.com/485516?idx=1