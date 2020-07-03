All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

1927 W. 39th Ave

1927 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1927 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/247b9e4006 ----
To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available May 9th is this newly remodeled 500 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Located on Tejon and 39th Ave!

This beautiful unit comes with living room, wood flooring throughout, and alleyway parking! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, and stack-able washer and dryer!

Rent is $1,395.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,395.00 required for the security deposit.

Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

There is a $50 application fee required per adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.

We have three main rental requirements: 1) no felonies, 2) no evictions 3) monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Automatic denial for felonies or evictions.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply NOW at http://tours.hotshotpros.com/485516?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 W. 39th Ave have any available units?
1927 W. 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 W. 39th Ave have?
Some of 1927 W. 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 W. 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1927 W. 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 W. 39th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1927 W. 39th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1927 W. 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1927 W. 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 1927 W. 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 W. 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 W. 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 1927 W. 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1927 W. 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1927 W. 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 W. 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 W. 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

