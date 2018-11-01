1926 Rosemary Street

Amenities

Beautiful renovated home with large garage! - Property Id: 181564



This cute home has been updated from top to bottom.... inside and out! Great open layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen is wonderful with a lot of natural light, all updated appliances, and cabinets with open space for entertaining. The master bedroom has a spacious closet and attached bathroom. The outdoor patio area is great for hanging out on the warm summer nights under the pergola or sitting in the hot tub on the cold winter nights! As if the house wasn't enough to charm you just wait until you go in the garage!! It has enough room for three cars with plenty of storage room! This is a must see for your next house to call home.

This rental includes driveway for parking, 3 car detached garage for cars and storage, sprinkler system for maintaining new landscape and grass, Denver Water bill included, new bamboo flooring, washer and dryer on site and all kitchen appliances.

