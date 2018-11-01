All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 14 2020

1926 Rosemary Street

1926 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated home with large garage! - Property Id: 181564

This cute home has been updated from top to bottom.... inside and out! Great open layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen is wonderful with a lot of natural light, all updated appliances, and cabinets with open space for entertaining. The master bedroom has a spacious closet and attached bathroom. The outdoor patio area is great for hanging out on the warm summer nights under the pergola or sitting in the hot tub on the cold winter nights! As if the house wasn't enough to charm you just wait until you go in the garage!! It has enough room for three cars with plenty of storage room! This is a must see for your next house to call home.
This rental includes driveway for parking, 3 car detached garage for cars and storage, sprinkler system for maintaining new landscape and grass, Denver Water bill included, new bamboo flooring, washer and dryer on site and all kitchen appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181564
Property Id 181564

(RLNE5379054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Rosemary Street have any available units?
1926 Rosemary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Rosemary Street have?
Some of 1926 Rosemary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Rosemary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Rosemary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Rosemary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Rosemary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Rosemary Street offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Rosemary Street offers parking.
Does 1926 Rosemary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Rosemary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Rosemary Street have a pool?
No, 1926 Rosemary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Rosemary Street have accessible units?
No, 1926 Rosemary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Rosemary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Rosemary Street has units with dishwashers.

