All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1916 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1916 14th St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:18 AM

1916 14th St

1916 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Auraria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Furnished executive rental 19th floor Highrise Downtown Denver great views of Mountains Pikes Peak/City views/Convention Center!
Downtown PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!
Granite counters, gourmet kitchen, full size washer/dryer, king size bed.
High Speed Internet Direct TV cable

Incredible amenities:

Year round heated pool/hot tub.
24 hour concierge set up for food delivery, dry cleaning, packages, mail, community website etc.
State of the art workout facility, pool table.
Computer setups
Lounge community areas with large screen TVs for sporting events etc.
Private large screen movie/video theater room - can be reserved for private party.
Community room setup for kegs and mini bar.
Overnight rental for guests based on availability.
Garden.
Outdoor grills, cabanas etc.
Connect by Hertz short/long term rental office in building - rent a car for a minimum of 4 hours.
Walk to Denver Convention Center, RTD light rail station, theaters and museums, 16th street mall.

$2200 30 day minimum, includes covered parking space - Available now - ask about the 6 month or longer lease DISCOUNTS. Utilities $175/mo.

If you work in Downtown Denver ------ LIVE HERE PARK HERE AND WALK TO WORK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 14th St have any available units?
1916 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 14th St have?
Some of 1916 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1916 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 1916 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1916 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1916 14th St offers parking.
Does 1916 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 1916 14th St has a pool.
Does 1916 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1916 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University