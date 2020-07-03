1910 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bed, Plus Loft, 2.5 Bath Home in the Sloan's Lake/Highland's East Bay Neighborhood. This home with lake and mountain views has 1,666 square feet of living space.



Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms with lots of windows for natural light. Relax or entertain in front of the gas fireplace. The kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island for extra counterspace and pantry for food storage. Retreat to the master suite with 5 piece bath. Additional features include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer. The unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage.



Outside you'll find a great patio for entertaining or enjoying the weather.

Within walking distance to Sloans Lake and biking/walking trails. Minutes to Mile High Stadium, 32nd/Lowell, Sloans Lake/Colfax redevelopment, and Light Rail. Easy access to I-25 and Federal.



Rent includes water, trash and recycling.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



