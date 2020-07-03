All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:19 AM

1910 Lowell Boulevard

1910 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 Bed, Plus Loft, 2.5 Bath Home in the Sloan's Lake/Highland's East Bay Neighborhood. This home with lake and mountain views has 1,666 square feet of living space.

Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms with lots of windows for natural light. Relax or entertain in front of the gas fireplace. The kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island for extra counterspace and pantry for food storage. Retreat to the master suite with 5 piece bath. Additional features include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer. The unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage.

Outside you'll find a great patio for entertaining or enjoying the weather.
Within walking distance to Sloans Lake and biking/walking trails. Minutes to Mile High Stadium, 32nd/Lowell, Sloans Lake/Colfax redevelopment, and Light Rail. Easy access to I-25 and Federal.

Rent includes water, trash and recycling.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
1910 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 1910 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1910 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1910 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Lowell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

