1910 East 36th Avenue

Amenities
This 2 bedroom townhome, centrally located in Hyde Park off of Race and 36th, has been completely remodeled. It features a kitchen with slab granite countertops and a stainless sink. It also features new dual-pane vinyl windows to help keep energy costs down. The townhome features a great front porch and its own private courtyard… perfect for relaxing after a hard day's work. Also included are a high-end security system (service not included), air conditioning, and a dedicated parking space. It is 2 blocks from Russell Square Park and walking distance to public transportation.
Features:
-Washer and dryer
-Private courtyard
-Granite kitchen with stainless sink
-Completely renovated
-Security system
-Pets – 1 Dog Under 20 Max
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 3/16/20
