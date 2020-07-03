All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:16 AM

1910 East 36th Avenue

1910 East 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
This 2 bedroom townhome, centrally located in Hyde Park off of Race and 36th, has been completely remodeled. It features a kitchen with slab granite countertops and a stainless sink. It also features new dual-pane vinyl windows to help keep energy costs down. The townhome features a great front porch and its own private courtyard… perfect for relaxing after a hard day's work. Also included are a high-end security system (service not included), air conditioning, and a dedicated parking space. It is 2 blocks from Russell Square Park and walking distance to public transportation.

Features:
-Washer and dryer
-Private courtyard
-Granite kitchen with stainless sink
-Completely renovated
-Security system
-Pets – 1 Dog Under 20 Max

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 3/16/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 East 36th Avenue have any available units?
1910 East 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 East 36th Avenue have?
Some of 1910 East 36th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 East 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1910 East 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 East 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 East 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1910 East 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1910 East 36th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1910 East 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 East 36th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 East 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1910 East 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1910 East 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1910 East 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 East 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 East 36th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

