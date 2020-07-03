1910 East 36th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

This 2 bedroom townhome, centrally located in Hyde Park off of Race and 36th, has been completely remodeled. It features a kitchen with slab granite countertops and a stainless sink. It also features new dual-pane vinyl windows to help keep energy costs down. The townhome features a great front porch and its own private courtyard… perfect for relaxing after a hard day's work. Also included are a high-end security system (service not included), air conditioning, and a dedicated parking space. It is 2 blocks from Russell Square Park and walking distance to public transportation.



Features:

-Washer and dryer

-Private courtyard

-Granite kitchen with stainless sink

-Completely renovated

-Security system

-Pets – 1 Dog Under 20 Max



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 3/16/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.