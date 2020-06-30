Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Perfect Condition. Custom Two Story with Finished Basement. Ideal for a Home Office. Exquisite, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors.



5-Minute Walk to Light Rail. (1+ miles to Washington Park. 2+ miles to Cherry Creek).



1907 S Columbine St, Denver, CO 80210.

Lawn and flower garden maintenance included.

Oversize 2-car garage.



$4500/mo



KEY FEATURES

Parking: 2 Garage. Extra tall doors for SUVs.

Lease Duration: 1 Year minimum

Deposit: $4,500.

Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Oven, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher



DESCRIPTION



Located in historic University Park next to the Buchtel walking path, a short walk to light rail station, the University of Denver and the shops and restaurants on University Blvd. A beautiful park-like setting.



Approximately 3660 finished square feet.

Slab granite countertops and custom alder cabinets in kitchen and all baths.

Second floor laundry.

All interior doors are custom alder with a natural stained finish.

Beautiful designer door hardware, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, appliances.

Exquisite carpentry on interior columns, staircases, fireplace mantels and paneling.

Superb custom tile throughout.

Master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, 5-piece bath with tumbled stone and skylight, Euro glass shower, corner tub, vaulted ceilings.

Spectacular kitchen with built-in cooktop and oven, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and slab granite counters.

8.5' to 9.5' foot ceilings throughout, including in the full finished basement.

Vaulted ceilings throughout the second floor.

Skylights over staircase brighten living areas.

Large front porch and private rear courtyard.



****Sprinkler system, burglar alarm, air conditioning, 2 hot water heaters and 2 furnaces****

If you are thinking of working from home, this home will be perfect. The rooms in the basement (which has lots of light) are VERY large.



CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE. This is a landline - it is does not accept texts.



Living Room

Dining Room

Main Floor Family Room

Kitchen + Breakfast Room Area

Huge Basement Family Room

Powder Room + 3 Full Baths