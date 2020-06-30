All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1907 S Columbine St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

1907 S Columbine St

1907 South Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1907 South Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Perfect Condition. Custom Two Story with Finished Basement. Ideal for a Home Office. Exquisite, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors.

5-Minute Walk to Light Rail. (1+ miles to Washington Park. 2+ miles to Cherry Creek).

1907 S Columbine St, Denver, CO 80210.
Lawn and flower garden maintenance included.
Oversize 2-car garage.

$4500/mo

KEY FEATURES
Parking: 2 Garage. Extra tall doors for SUVs.
Lease Duration: 1 Year minimum
Deposit: $4,500.
Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Oven, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

DESCRIPTION

Located in historic University Park next to the Buchtel walking path, a short walk to light rail station, the University of Denver and the shops and restaurants on University Blvd. A beautiful park-like setting.

Approximately 3660 finished square feet.
Slab granite countertops and custom alder cabinets in kitchen and all baths.
Second floor laundry.
All interior doors are custom alder with a natural stained finish.
Beautiful designer door hardware, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, appliances.
Exquisite carpentry on interior columns, staircases, fireplace mantels and paneling.
Superb custom tile throughout.
Master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, 5-piece bath with tumbled stone and skylight, Euro glass shower, corner tub, vaulted ceilings.
Spectacular kitchen with built-in cooktop and oven, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and slab granite counters.
8.5' to 9.5' foot ceilings throughout, including in the full finished basement.
Vaulted ceilings throughout the second floor.
Skylights over staircase brighten living areas.
Large front porch and private rear courtyard.

****Sprinkler system, burglar alarm, air conditioning, 2 hot water heaters and 2 furnaces****
If you are thinking of working from home, this home will be perfect. The rooms in the basement (which has lots of light) are VERY large.

CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE. This is a landline - it is does not accept texts.

Living Room
Dining Room
Main Floor Family Room
Kitchen + Breakfast Room Area
Huge Basement Family Room
Powder Room + 3 Full Baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 S Columbine St have any available units?
1907 S Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 S Columbine St have?
Some of 1907 S Columbine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 S Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
1907 S Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 S Columbine St pet-friendly?
No, 1907 S Columbine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1907 S Columbine St offer parking?
Yes, 1907 S Columbine St offers parking.
Does 1907 S Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 S Columbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 S Columbine St have a pool?
No, 1907 S Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 1907 S Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 1907 S Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 S Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 S Columbine St has units with dishwashers.

