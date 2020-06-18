Amenities

18992 E 53rd Ave Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot in Green Valley Ranch! Move in July 1! - Hi there and Thank You so much for taking a look at our listing. Please do read this in detail before calling or emailing, Thank You very much! Due to Covid-19 - all showings will be via video/virtual - a video is included here! We hope you're well in these times!



First, let's talk criteria! Here is a quick pre-qualifier to review before calling:

- Do you earn more than 3x rent (Gross Monthly Income, with 3 months of paystub proof)

- We will process a criminal, credit, and eviction history check (550 min Score - Scores between 550-650 may require additional deposit)

-Only Dogs allowed please

- Do you have vouchers or Section 8? Please See Below

- Can you move in July 1st?

- No Smoking on the Premises allowed



This is a very cute, large 4 bedroom home! A corner lot provides a big backyard. A fireplace included in an entertainment center makes the Front room very comforting and cozy, right away!



We love providing your home in a way that helps you feel at home! We hope to find a partner, and do have a high standard of home care. If this seems like the home for you, please call 303-486-8530



Vouchers: Please be sure your voucher covers the full rent amount, and bedroom count. Please know that the credit requirement and all other requirements must be met. Income must be 3 times your portion of rent for the last three months. If you feel this is a good fit, please complete the pre-qualification email after submitting an inquiry.



No Cats Allowed



