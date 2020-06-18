All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

18992 E 53rd Ave

18992 East 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18992 East 53rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

accepts section 8
18992 E 53rd Ave Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot in Green Valley Ranch! Move in July 1! - Hi there and Thank You so much for taking a look at our listing. Please do read this in detail before calling or emailing, Thank You very much! Due to Covid-19 - all showings will be via video/virtual - a video is included here! We hope you're well in these times!

Please visit www.gobrightdoor.com/vacancies to see your virtual tour!

First, let's talk criteria! Here is a quick pre-qualifier to review before calling:
- Do you earn more than 3x rent (Gross Monthly Income, with 3 months of paystub proof)
- We will process a criminal, credit, and eviction history check (550 min Score - Scores between 550-650 may require additional deposit)
-Only Dogs allowed please
- Do you have vouchers or Section 8? Please See Below
- Can you move in July 1st?
- No Smoking on the Premises allowed

This is a very cute, large 4 bedroom home! A corner lot provides a big backyard. A fireplace included in an entertainment center makes the Front room very comforting and cozy, right away!

We love providing your home in a way that helps you feel at home! We hope to find a partner, and do have a high standard of home care. If this seems like the home for you, please call 303-486-8530

Vouchers: Please be sure your voucher covers the full rent amount, and bedroom count. Please know that the credit requirement and all other requirements must be met. Income must be 3 times your portion of rent for the last three months. If you feel this is a good fit, please complete the pre-qualification email after submitting an inquiry.

https://youtu.be/YtWSQnzEkaE

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4508647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18992 E 53rd Ave have any available units?
18992 E 53rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18992 E 53rd Ave have?
Some of 18992 E 53rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18992 E 53rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18992 E 53rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18992 E 53rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18992 E 53rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18992 E 53rd Ave offer parking?
No, 18992 E 53rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18992 E 53rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18992 E 53rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18992 E 53rd Ave have a pool?
No, 18992 E 53rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18992 E 53rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 18992 E 53rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18992 E 53rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18992 E 53rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
