18980 E. 58th Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

18980 E. 58th Avenue

18980 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18980 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3BR, 3BTH Townhouse!!!! - Updated 3BR, 3BTH Townhouse. Fresh paint, new laminate and new carpet throughout! Spacious living room area, eating space and the kitchen features an island with breakfast bar and pantry. Main floor laundry & powder bath. Upper level features master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Nice fenced in patio yard area between the house and detached 1 car garage. Right next to brand-new light rail. easy access to I-70, C-470, and Airport!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5414109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have any available units?
18980 E. 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have?
Some of 18980 E. 58th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18980 E. 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18980 E. 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18980 E. 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18980 E. 58th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18980 E. 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18980 E. 58th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18980 E. 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18980 E. 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18980 E. 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18980 E. 58th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

