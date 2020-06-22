18830 E 52nd Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

The Winslow model, one of Kessler Walks most sought after floor plans. This Stucco home boast luxury as soon as you walk in! Beautiful gleaming wood floors, double sided fireplace, custom lighting and a 2 story great room make this home a perfect 10! Gourmet kitchen that's open with an Island, ton's of cabinet/counter top space, pantry and all kitchen appliances stay! Dining room area, large size laundry room and half bath all on the main level. 3 full bedrooms upstairs and an open & bright over sized loft! Huge master suite with french doors and a walk in closet. Master bath includes double sinks and a garden sunken tub. Nice size yard with a concrete wrap around patio and shed. No one across the street, home is across from open area