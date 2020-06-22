All apartments in Denver
18830 E 52nd Pl
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

18830 E 52nd Pl

18830 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18830 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
The Winslow model, one of Kessler Walks most sought after floor plans. This Stucco home boast luxury as soon as you walk in! Beautiful gleaming wood floors, double sided fireplace, custom lighting and a 2 story great room make this home a perfect 10! Gourmet kitchen that's open with an Island, ton's of cabinet/counter top space, pantry and all kitchen appliances stay! Dining room area, large size laundry room and half bath all on the main level. 3 full bedrooms upstairs and an open & bright over sized loft! Huge master suite with french doors and a walk in closet. Master bath includes double sinks and a garden sunken tub. Nice size yard with a concrete wrap around patio and shed. No one across the street, home is across from open area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18830 E 52nd Pl have any available units?
18830 E 52nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18830 E 52nd Pl have?
Some of 18830 E 52nd Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18830 E 52nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18830 E 52nd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18830 E 52nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18830 E 52nd Pl offer parking?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 18830 E 52nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18830 E 52nd Pl have a pool?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18830 E 52nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18830 E 52nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18830 E 52nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
