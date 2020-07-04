1865 Gaylord

Amenities

Alluring four-bedroom, five-bathroom EXECUTIVE FURNISHED home with a home office space! A unique find close to hospitals and one block from City Park in Denver. The first floor features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, light and bright kitchen stocked with dishware, glasses, pots, and pans, anything an aspiring chef would need! With dining area which opens to the living area which features a cozy corner fireplace and HDTV for entertaining your guests.

Upstairs has two more bedrooms; The master bedroom is flooded with sunlight and has a private balcony and has an ensuite five-piece master bath. The secondary room has numerous windows and is very comfortable with an ensuite bathroom as well. The top floor up features two more bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, as well as a beautiful and functional office/sitting area.



This home would truly be easy to move right into, Pets considered on a case by case scenario.



Nearby there are numerous pubs and restaurants, which are available for take-out or delivery. You are one block from City Park which was originally laid out in the 1882 to connect to other parks. This original scheme was designed by the Olmstead Brothers who did NYC Central Park. Known for its lakes, large fields, and scenic views of downtown Denver and the Front Range. With beautiful walking paths, concerts, biking, the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science, you would be hard-pressed to find a better location!