All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1865 Gaylord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1865 Gaylord
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

1865 Gaylord

1865 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1865 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alluring four-bedroom, five-bathroom EXECUTIVE FURNISHED home with a home office space! A unique find close to hospitals and one block from City Park in Denver. The first floor features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, light and bright kitchen stocked with dishware, glasses, pots, and pans, anything an aspiring chef would need! With dining area which opens to the living area which features a cozy corner fireplace and HDTV for entertaining your guests.
Upstairs has two more bedrooms; The master bedroom is flooded with sunlight and has a private balcony and has an ensuite five-piece master bath. The secondary room has numerous windows and is very comfortable with an ensuite bathroom as well. The top floor up features two more bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, as well as a beautiful and functional office/sitting area.

This home would truly be easy to move right into, Pets considered on a case by case scenario.

Nearby there are numerous pubs and restaurants, which are available for take-out or delivery. You are one block from City Park which was originally laid out in the 1882 to connect to other parks. This original scheme was designed by the Olmstead Brothers who did NYC Central Park. Known for its lakes, large fields, and scenic views of downtown Denver and the Front Range. With beautiful walking paths, concerts, biking, the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science, you would be hard-pressed to find a better location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Gaylord have any available units?
1865 Gaylord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 Gaylord have?
Some of 1865 Gaylord's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Gaylord currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Gaylord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Gaylord pet-friendly?
Yes, 1865 Gaylord is pet friendly.
Does 1865 Gaylord offer parking?
No, 1865 Gaylord does not offer parking.
Does 1865 Gaylord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Gaylord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Gaylord have a pool?
No, 1865 Gaylord does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Gaylord have accessible units?
No, 1865 Gaylord does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Gaylord have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 Gaylord does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University