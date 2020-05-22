1863 Wazee St 1G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372



Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream and includes a Thermadore 6 burner stover, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, microwave oven and a warming drawer. The space is highlighted by an array of windows which allows natural light to illuminate it's attributes. There is a spacious master bedroom suite with soaking tub; 2 additional bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor to complete the unit. The finished basement has a Murphy Bed, radiant floor heating and a full bath on the lower level along with a fairly large wine fridge.



There are to 2 parking spaces adjacent in the garage with one Tesla electric charging unit.



There is a community roof deck and grill for socializing.



Water/Sewer included.

Phone/Internet/Electricity/Gas paid by Tenant separately.



The rate for this unit is unfurnished. If you desire to rent it furnished, contact us.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267372

Property Id 267372



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733872)