All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1863 Wazee St 1G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1863 Wazee St 1G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1863 Wazee St 1G

1863 Wazee Street · (720) 443-1912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1863 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1G · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372

Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream and includes a Thermadore 6 burner stover, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, microwave oven and a warming drawer. The space is highlighted by an array of windows which allows natural light to illuminate it's attributes. There is a spacious master bedroom suite with soaking tub; 2 additional bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor to complete the unit. The finished basement has a Murphy Bed, radiant floor heating and a full bath on the lower level along with a fairly large wine fridge.

There are to 2 parking spaces adjacent in the garage with one Tesla electric charging unit.

There is a community roof deck and grill for socializing.

Water/Sewer included.
Phone/Internet/Electricity/Gas paid by Tenant separately.

The rate for this unit is unfurnished. If you desire to rent it furnished, contact us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267372
Property Id 267372

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Wazee St 1G have any available units?
1863 Wazee St 1G has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 Wazee St 1G have?
Some of 1863 Wazee St 1G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Wazee St 1G currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Wazee St 1G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Wazee St 1G pet-friendly?
No, 1863 Wazee St 1G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1863 Wazee St 1G offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Wazee St 1G does offer parking.
Does 1863 Wazee St 1G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Wazee St 1G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Wazee St 1G have a pool?
No, 1863 Wazee St 1G does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Wazee St 1G have accessible units?
No, 1863 Wazee St 1G does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Wazee St 1G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Wazee St 1G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1863 Wazee St 1G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity