1863 Clarkson St. 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 REMODELED 1 Bdrm. - Up Town Vintage Bldg - Cute - Property Id: 121976



Fully renovated 1 bedroom unit in turn of the century Victorian building. New Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven. New 42" tall wood cabinets. New energy efficient windows, French doors, Ceiling Fans. Secure entry. With back porch area. OK to have one small trained dog (at least 1 yr. old). Shared washer/dryer. Great value in an Uptown location. No Smoking & No growing allowed. Convenient to downtown, with bus stops within a block. Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, etc, are within blocks of this location.

Available June 1 2017.

