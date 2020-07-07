All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1863 Clarkson St. 1

1863 N Clarkson St · No Longer Available
Location

1863 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 REMODELED 1 Bdrm. - Up Town Vintage Bldg - Cute - Property Id: 121976

Fully renovated 1 bedroom unit in turn of the century Victorian building. New Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven. New 42" tall wood cabinets. New energy efficient windows, French doors, Ceiling Fans. Secure entry. With back porch area. OK to have one small trained dog (at least 1 yr. old). Shared washer/dryer. Great value in an Uptown location. No Smoking & No growing allowed. Convenient to downtown, with bus stops within a block. Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, etc, are within blocks of this location.
Available June 1 2017.
Property Id 121976

(RLNE5794647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have any available units?
1863 Clarkson St. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have?
Some of 1863 Clarkson St. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Clarkson St. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Clarkson St. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Clarkson St. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 offer parking?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have a pool?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have accessible units?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 1 has units with dishwashers.

