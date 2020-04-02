All apartments in Denver
1857 W 34th Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

1857 W 34th Avenue

1857 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1857 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Location, Style, Character, and furnished. This 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home is located minutes from the best of everything Denver has to offer. There are so many reasons to love this home. There are original character pieces such as the exposed brick walls and hardwood floors but many modern updates including fully remodeled kitchen with working counter top level beer tap, contemporary light fixtures, and outdoor hightop seating. The master bathroom also has a large soak tub, dual sinks, and large shower. There is a upstairs balcony with amazing Denver Skyline view. There is also an additional finished non conforming room for guests.

Lohi sits in one the best locations in Denver with lots of new amenities popping up everyday but also minutes from Downtown and easy access to the highway to get out west.

This is ideal for someone who wants to focus their time on enjoying the neighborhood and city rather than scheduling moving trucks and handling endless furnishing deliveries. We are looking for a 12 month lease. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website jmrealty.managebuilding.com

*Only street parking available. The garage structure is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 W 34th Avenue have any available units?
1857 W 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 W 34th Avenue have?
Some of 1857 W 34th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 W 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1857 W 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 W 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1857 W 34th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1857 W 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1857 W 34th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1857 W 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 W 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 W 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1857 W 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1857 W 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1857 W 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 W 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1857 W 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
