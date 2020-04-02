1857 W 34th Avenue

Amenities

Location, Style, Character, and furnished. This 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home is located minutes from the best of everything Denver has to offer. There are so many reasons to love this home. There are original character pieces such as the exposed brick walls and hardwood floors but many modern updates including fully remodeled kitchen with working counter top level beer tap, contemporary light fixtures, and outdoor hightop seating. The master bathroom also has a large soak tub, dual sinks, and large shower. There is a upstairs balcony with amazing Denver Skyline view. There is also an additional finished non conforming room for guests.



Lohi sits in one the best locations in Denver with lots of new amenities popping up everyday but also minutes from Downtown and easy access to the highway to get out west.



This is ideal for someone who wants to focus their time on enjoying the neighborhood and city rather than scheduling moving trucks and handling endless furnishing deliveries. We are looking for a 12 month lease. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website jmrealty.managebuilding.com



*Only street parking available. The garage structure is occupied.