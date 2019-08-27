Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

1856 S. Washington St. Available 09/01/19 Beautifully Updated 3 Bed in Platt Park!!! - This light and bright duplex is ready to call home! With updates throughout the entire home, this one sure won't last long. Sitting/Dining Room in front entry way leads to the kitchen and main living space. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with gas range and beautiful granite counters with bar. Pantry has built-in pull out shelves for easy access. Gas fireplace in living room with utility desk and more cabinets for extra storage. Finished basement with large living/flex space, large bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs secondary bedroom has private full bath. Laundry room with cabinets for storage and linen closet in the hallway. Spacious and bright master suite with skylights for all the natural light!! Individual walk in closets with built-ins, too! Plantation shutters throughout main floor and upstairs. Cozy, low maintenance back yard and patio to soak up the Colorado sunshine and detached and over-sized two car garage!!! *Seasonal Yard Maintenance Included* Not to mention, bars, shops and restaurants are just a block away on South Pearl St.!!! Plenty of parks, family-fun activities and all that Platt Park has to offer is just a short walk out your front door!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5033169)