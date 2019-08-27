All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1856 S. Washington St.

1856 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1856 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
1856 S. Washington St. Available 09/01/19 Beautifully Updated 3 Bed in Platt Park!!! - This light and bright duplex is ready to call home! With updates throughout the entire home, this one sure won't last long. Sitting/Dining Room in front entry way leads to the kitchen and main living space. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with gas range and beautiful granite counters with bar. Pantry has built-in pull out shelves for easy access. Gas fireplace in living room with utility desk and more cabinets for extra storage. Finished basement with large living/flex space, large bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs secondary bedroom has private full bath. Laundry room with cabinets for storage and linen closet in the hallway. Spacious and bright master suite with skylights for all the natural light!! Individual walk in closets with built-ins, too! Plantation shutters throughout main floor and upstairs. Cozy, low maintenance back yard and patio to soak up the Colorado sunshine and detached and over-sized two car garage!!! *Seasonal Yard Maintenance Included* Not to mention, bars, shops and restaurants are just a block away on South Pearl St.!!! Plenty of parks, family-fun activities and all that Platt Park has to offer is just a short walk out your front door!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5033169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 S. Washington St. have any available units?
1856 S. Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 S. Washington St. have?
Some of 1856 S. Washington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 S. Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1856 S. Washington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 S. Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 S. Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 1856 S. Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1856 S. Washington St. offers parking.
Does 1856 S. Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 S. Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 S. Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1856 S. Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1856 S. Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1856 S. Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 S. Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 S. Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
