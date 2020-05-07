All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1851 S Lincoln St

1851 South Lincoln Street
Location

1851 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Platt Park 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Study - Property Id: 193663

4 Bedrooms House PLUS "Office on Main Floor" 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom + 1 huge bedroom in the basement -3.5 Bathrooms 2 Full bathrooms upstairs including Jetted Tub Half Bath on the Main Floor Huge 3/4 Bathroom in the Basement -2 Car Detached Garage True Must see -Central Air conditioning -Hardwood floors -Stainless Steel Appliances -Newer Washer/Dryer included upstairs -Fireplace -Nicely Finished Basement -5 piece master bath with Jacuzzi tub -Walk in closets -Amazing location: 1. Close to all the Denver University Events 2. Pearl Street Restaurants 3. Great Sushi in Town (Sushi Den & Izakaya) 4. Pearl Street, Street festivals 5. Great Burger place (Park Burger) 1 year Lease minimum. Please NO PETS!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193663
Property Id 193663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 S Lincoln St have any available units?
1851 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 S Lincoln St have?
Some of 1851 S Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1851 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 1851 S Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1851 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 1851 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 1851 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1851 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1851 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1851 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 S Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.

