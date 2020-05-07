1851 S Lincoln St

Amenities

Platt Park 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Study - Property Id: 193663



4 Bedrooms House PLUS "Office on Main Floor" 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom + 1 huge bedroom in the basement -3.5 Bathrooms 2 Full bathrooms upstairs including Jetted Tub Half Bath on the Main Floor Huge 3/4 Bathroom in the Basement -2 Car Detached Garage True Must see -Central Air conditioning -Hardwood floors -Stainless Steel Appliances -Newer Washer/Dryer included upstairs -Fireplace -Nicely Finished Basement -5 piece master bath with Jacuzzi tub -Walk in closets -Amazing location: 1. Close to all the Denver University Events 2. Pearl Street Restaurants 3. Great Sushi in Town (Sushi Den & Izakaya) 4. Pearl Street, Street festivals 5. Great Burger place (Park Burger) 1 year Lease minimum. Please NO PETS!!!

No Pets Allowed



