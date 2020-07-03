1851 S High Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage

Cutting Edge Townhome in DU/Platte Park - Check out this beautifully located 3 bedroom, 4 bath rental in the heart of DU. The three bedrooms are perfectly situated to offer privacy. The upper level master has an adjoining bath and ample closet space. The second bedroom on the same level has access to its own hall bath and terrace. The finished basement adds extra living space with a separate bedroom and bath ideal for roommates or family and friends who visit often. Located in the neighborhood surrounding the University of Denver campus, residents have access to a variety of restaurants and shops, via foot or bicycle. DU also boasts a state of the art fitness center including a gym, pool, basketball courts, squash courts and other amenities. Just minutes away from the RTD light rail station for easy transport to Downtown Denver or anything in the metro area. DTC, Swedish and Porter Medical Centers are an easy commute by car. Parking is plentiful with a one car garage and two street parking passes.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5424379)