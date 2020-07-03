All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1851 S High Street

1851 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1851 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Cutting Edge Townhome in DU/Platte Park - Check out this beautifully located 3 bedroom, 4 bath rental in the heart of DU. The three bedrooms are perfectly situated to offer privacy. The upper level master has an adjoining bath and ample closet space. The second bedroom on the same level has access to its own hall bath and terrace. The finished basement adds extra living space with a separate bedroom and bath ideal for roommates or family and friends who visit often. Located in the neighborhood surrounding the University of Denver campus, residents have access to a variety of restaurants and shops, via foot or bicycle. DU also boasts a state of the art fitness center including a gym, pool, basketball courts, squash courts and other amenities. Just minutes away from the RTD light rail station for easy transport to Downtown Denver or anything in the metro area. DTC, Swedish and Porter Medical Centers are an easy commute by car. Parking is plentiful with a one car garage and two street parking passes.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5424379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 S High Street have any available units?
1851 S High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 S High Street have?
Some of 1851 S High Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 S High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1851 S High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 S High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 S High Street is pet friendly.
Does 1851 S High Street offer parking?
Yes, 1851 S High Street offers parking.
Does 1851 S High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 S High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 S High Street have a pool?
Yes, 1851 S High Street has a pool.
Does 1851 S High Street have accessible units?
No, 1851 S High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 S High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 S High Street does not have units with dishwashers.

