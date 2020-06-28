All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:32 PM

1833 N Williams Street

1833 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1833 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77a321f055 ---- Adorable studio condo in Denver. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Includes an assigned parking space and all major kitchen appliances, AC, and shared coin operated laundry. Close to City Park, Hospitals, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Zoo and Uptown shops and restaurants! Easy access to Colorado Blvd, Colfax and I25. Water, sewer, trash and gas included! 1 dog under 50 lbs will be considered at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Onsite Laundry Stove Wall Unit A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

