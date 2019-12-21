1829 S. High Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Modern Townhome With Finished Basement 3 Beds 4 Baths Walk To DU / Denver University - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Modern 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome close to Denver University! The home features a Master Suite upstairs with an attached Bath. The Second Bedroom upstairs has a balcony attached. The Third Bedroom is in the finished basement and has a Bathroom adjacent to it. The home was built in 2015 and has modern finishes throughout. The home has a front porch and a one car detached garage. The Townhome is located right across the street from The Ritchie Center and very close to the Sturm College of Law. All appliances are included. Over 1900 finished square feet to include the finished basement. No Pets Accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, mowing the front lawn, and snow removal in the winter. Available the first or second week of July. Current Tenants are moving out June 30th, 2019.



Please call or text 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing. If you call or text please reference the property address; thank you.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4864966)