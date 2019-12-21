All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1829 S. High Street
1829 S. High Street

1829 South High Street · No Longer Available
Denver
University
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1829 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Townhome With Finished Basement 3 Beds 4 Baths Walk To DU / Denver University - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Modern 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome close to Denver University! The home features a Master Suite upstairs with an attached Bath. The Second Bedroom upstairs has a balcony attached. The Third Bedroom is in the finished basement and has a Bathroom adjacent to it. The home was built in 2015 and has modern finishes throughout. The home has a front porch and a one car detached garage. The Townhome is located right across the street from The Ritchie Center and very close to the Sturm College of Law. All appliances are included. Over 1900 finished square feet to include the finished basement. No Pets Accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, mowing the front lawn, and snow removal in the winter. Available the first or second week of July. Current Tenants are moving out June 30th, 2019.

Please call or text 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing. If you call or text please reference the property address; thank you.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 S. High Street have any available units?
1829 S. High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1829 S. High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1829 S. High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 S. High Street pet-friendly?
No, 1829 S. High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1829 S. High Street offer parking?
Yes, 1829 S. High Street offers parking.
Does 1829 S. High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 S. High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 S. High Street have a pool?
No, 1829 S. High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1829 S. High Street have accessible units?
No, 1829 S. High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 S. High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 S. High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 S. High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 S. High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
