1821 W Chaffee Pl
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

1821 W Chaffee Pl

1821 West Chaffee Place · No Longer Available
Location

1821 West Chaffee Place, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom house in NW Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. Two blocks from Chaffee Park and RTD. 2 miles from downtown.

Large living room and updated kitchen with granite counter-top.

Great backyard for entertaining.

Property Features:
* Washer and Dryer
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Glass top stove
* Central Air Conditioning
* Hardwood floors
* Stone tile shower
* New paint
* Crown molding
* Custom window blinds
* Back patio
* Big backyard
* Front porch
* Garage
* New privacy fence
* New hot water heater
* New furnace
* New AC

Lease Terms: Available July 1, 2019. Utilities not included. 12 month lease. Small pets ok (max 2, with $25/mo. pet fee.) No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have any available units?
1821 W Chaffee Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have?
Some of 1821 W Chaffee Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 W Chaffee Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1821 W Chaffee Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 W Chaffee Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 W Chaffee Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1821 W Chaffee Pl offers parking.
Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 W Chaffee Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have a pool?
No, 1821 W Chaffee Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have accessible units?
No, 1821 W Chaffee Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 W Chaffee Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 W Chaffee Pl has units with dishwashers.
