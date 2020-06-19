1821 W Chaffee Pl

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom house in NW Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. Two blocks from Chaffee Park and RTD. 2 miles from downtown.
Large living room and updated kitchen with granite counter-top.
Great backyard for entertaining.
Property Features:
* Washer and Dryer
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Glass top stove
* Central Air Conditioning
* Hardwood floors
* Stone tile shower
* New paint
* Crown molding
* Custom window blinds
* Back patio
* Big backyard
* Front porch
* Garage
* New privacy fence
* New hot water heater
* New furnace
* New AC
Lease Terms: Available July 1, 2019. Utilities not included. 12 month lease. Small pets ok (max 2, with $25/mo. pet fee.) No smoking.