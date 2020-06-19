1821 W Chaffee Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom house in NW Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. Two blocks from Chaffee Park and RTD. 2 miles from downtown.



Large living room and updated kitchen with granite counter-top.



Great backyard for entertaining.



Property Features:

* Washer and Dryer

* Refrigerator

* Dishwasher

* Glass top stove

* Central Air Conditioning

* Hardwood floors

* Stone tile shower

* New paint

* Crown molding

* Custom window blinds

* Back patio

* Big backyard

* Front porch

* Garage

* New privacy fence

* New hot water heater

* New furnace

* New AC



Lease Terms: Available July 1, 2019. Utilities not included. 12 month lease. Small pets ok (max 2, with $25/mo. pet fee.) No smoking.