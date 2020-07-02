All apartments in Denver
1819 s clarkson st

1819 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1819 s clarkson st Available 03/01/20 Centrally Located Unit near Wash Park - Centrally located:
6 blocks to the lousiana/pearl light rail station.
2 Blocks to park burger, Pearl Wine co, Sweet cow, Steam, and all the other great places on Pearl
1 mile to Wash park
1 mile to Porter Hospital and DU
15 min to Downtown

House Features:
Fully fenced front and back yard on in a quiet neighborhood
Exposed brick
Wood, Laminate and tile floors
Washer, dryer, stainless dishwasher and stainless fridge all less than 3 years old
Bright newly updated bathroom with marble and subway tile
Covered back deck with misters and large flagstone patio
Irrigation system
Garden
Window A/C
Wifi Thermostat
Electric Fireplace
LED lighting and Low flow toilets
Master bath
French doors to back deck
Modern windows
Easy street parking

Currently, use of 1car garage not included but is negotiable
Well behaved pups allowed for additional $300 refundable deposit.
Landlord pays Water, Sewer, and Trash
tenant pays all other utilities and is responsible for lawn maint. and snow removal
NO Smoking

(RLNE5492096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 s clarkson st have any available units?
1819 s clarkson st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 s clarkson st have?
Some of 1819 s clarkson st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 s clarkson st currently offering any rent specials?
1819 s clarkson st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 s clarkson st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 s clarkson st is pet friendly.
Does 1819 s clarkson st offer parking?
Yes, 1819 s clarkson st offers parking.
Does 1819 s clarkson st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 s clarkson st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 s clarkson st have a pool?
No, 1819 s clarkson st does not have a pool.
Does 1819 s clarkson st have accessible units?
No, 1819 s clarkson st does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 s clarkson st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 s clarkson st has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
