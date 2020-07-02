Amenities
1819 s clarkson st Available 03/01/20 Centrally Located Unit near Wash Park - Centrally located:
6 blocks to the lousiana/pearl light rail station.
2 Blocks to park burger, Pearl Wine co, Sweet cow, Steam, and all the other great places on Pearl
1 mile to Wash park
1 mile to Porter Hospital and DU
15 min to Downtown
House Features:
Fully fenced front and back yard on in a quiet neighborhood
Exposed brick
Wood, Laminate and tile floors
Washer, dryer, stainless dishwasher and stainless fridge all less than 3 years old
Bright newly updated bathroom with marble and subway tile
Covered back deck with misters and large flagstone patio
Irrigation system
Garden
Window A/C
Wifi Thermostat
Electric Fireplace
LED lighting and Low flow toilets
Master bath
French doors to back deck
Modern windows
Easy street parking
Currently, use of 1car garage not included but is negotiable
Well behaved pups allowed for additional $300 refundable deposit.
Landlord pays Water, Sewer, and Trash
tenant pays all other utilities and is responsible for lawn maint. and snow removal
NO Smoking
