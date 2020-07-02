Amenities

1819 s clarkson st Available 03/01/20 Centrally Located Unit near Wash Park - Centrally located:

6 blocks to the lousiana/pearl light rail station.

2 Blocks to park burger, Pearl Wine co, Sweet cow, Steam, and all the other great places on Pearl

1 mile to Wash park

1 mile to Porter Hospital and DU

15 min to Downtown



House Features:

Fully fenced front and back yard on in a quiet neighborhood

Exposed brick

Wood, Laminate and tile floors

Washer, dryer, stainless dishwasher and stainless fridge all less than 3 years old

Bright newly updated bathroom with marble and subway tile

Covered back deck with misters and large flagstone patio

Irrigation system

Garden

Window A/C

Wifi Thermostat

Electric Fireplace

LED lighting and Low flow toilets

Master bath

French doors to back deck

Modern windows

Easy street parking



Currently, use of 1car garage not included but is negotiable

Well behaved pups allowed for additional $300 refundable deposit.

Landlord pays Water, Sewer, and Trash

tenant pays all other utilities and is responsible for lawn maint. and snow removal

NO Smoking



