1801 Bassett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Hi. I am looking for someone who would love to live in Downtown Denver as soon as possible. I am looking for someone who will take over my lease because I need to move early before the end of the lease. This area is really nice and everything is near you, and you dont even need a car to live here! The union station and the light rail is just across a bridge with 6 minutes walk, which takes you to downtown where you can find shopping and dining and all of that good stuff. The river front park is just 2 minutes walk, and king Soopers is also close. If you have a car, then this will be the perfect location because it is in the center of Colorado. It is an ideal location, very safe, not very noisy, and you can never miss the fireworks for the events of the year such as the 4th of July. The utilities in here are awesome and the staff are really amazing. This place was my real home, and I love it, but I have to move now. If you are interested to take this lease, please contact me and we can work this out. Dont miss this offer because it is really hard to find places to live in downtown so fast. I am looking forward to meet you.