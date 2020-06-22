All apartments in Denver
1801 Bassett Street

1801 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Bassett Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hi. I am looking for someone who would love to live in Downtown Denver as soon as possible. I am looking for someone who will take over my lease because I need to move early before the end of the lease. This area is really nice and everything is near you, and you dont even need a car to live here! The union station and the light rail is just across a bridge with 6 minutes walk, which takes you to downtown where you can find shopping and dining and all of that good stuff. The river front park is just 2 minutes walk, and king Soopers is also close. If you have a car, then this will be the perfect location because it is in the center of Colorado. It is an ideal location, very safe, not very noisy, and you can never miss the fireworks for the events of the year such as the 4th of July. The utilities in here are awesome and the staff are really amazing. This place was my real home, and I love it, but I have to move now. If you are interested to take this lease, please contact me and we can work this out. Dont miss this offer because it is really hard to find places to live in downtown so fast. I am looking forward to meet you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Bassett Street have any available units?
1801 Bassett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1801 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Bassett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Bassett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1801 Bassett Street offer parking?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Bassett Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Bassett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Bassett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
