17891 East 47th Drive

Beautiful immaculate home in newer area of Green Valley Ranch. Everything in this home looks brand new. Main floor has nice open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and large island. All appliances stay. All bedrooms are located on the same level. This house a a nice third level that adds a lot of space. The yard is low maintenance with nice rock landscaping in the front and turf grass in the backyard. Easy access to DIA, one block to new K-12 school, and close to grocery stores, banks, shopping, and restaurants.



Available for Move-In: 09/01/2018

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee

Dogs negotiable with processing fee, No cats

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.