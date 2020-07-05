All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17891 East 47th Drive

17891 East 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17891 East 47th Drive, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful immaculate home in newer area of Green Valley Ranch. Everything in this home looks brand new. Main floor has nice open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and large island. All appliances stay. All bedrooms are located on the same level. This house a a nice third level that adds a lot of space. The yard is low maintenance with nice rock landscaping in the front and turf grass in the backyard. Easy access to DIA, one block to new K-12 school, and close to grocery stores, banks, shopping, and restaurants.

Available for Move-In: 09/01/2018
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee
Dogs negotiable with processing fee, No cats
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17891 East 47th Drive have any available units?
17891 East 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 17891 East 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17891 East 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17891 East 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17891 East 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17891 East 47th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17891 East 47th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

