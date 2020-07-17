All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

1788 S Acoma St

1788 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1788 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Not far from Platt Park, this home is situated inside of a large fenced area. Enjoy the privacy of a generously sized yard with wooden deck throughout, a large shed, grand trees, and a 2 car garage adjoined to the alley behind the home. The home itself has all the necessities: Kitchen with standard appliances, washer/dryer, one full bathroom, high ceilings, and central heating. Ease of access to Highway 85/285/I-25 as well as the many offerings of South Denver. Feel right at home at this well located, affordable home! Available August 3rd! Dogs are welcome with a one time $250 pet fee. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150 admin fee, $7 P&R fee Due at move in: Security deposit equal to 1 months rent, prorated rent if any, and pet fee if any. Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 S Acoma St have any available units?
1788 S Acoma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1788 S Acoma St have?
Some of 1788 S Acoma St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 S Acoma St currently offering any rent specials?
1788 S Acoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 S Acoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1788 S Acoma St is pet friendly.
Does 1788 S Acoma St offer parking?
Yes, 1788 S Acoma St offers parking.
Does 1788 S Acoma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1788 S Acoma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 S Acoma St have a pool?
Yes, 1788 S Acoma St has a pool.
Does 1788 S Acoma St have accessible units?
No, 1788 S Acoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 S Acoma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1788 S Acoma St does not have units with dishwashers.
