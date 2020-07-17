1788 S Acoma St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Not far from Platt Park, this home is situated inside of a large fenced area. Enjoy the privacy of a generously sized yard with wooden deck throughout, a large shed, grand trees, and a 2 car garage adjoined to the alley behind the home. The home itself has all the necessities: Kitchen with standard appliances, washer/dryer, one full bathroom, high ceilings, and central heating. Ease of access to Highway 85/285/I-25 as well as the many offerings of South Denver. Feel right at home at this well located, affordable home! Available August 3rd! Dogs are welcome with a one time $250 pet fee. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150 admin fee, $7 P&R fee Due at move in: Security deposit equal to 1 months rent, prorated rent if any, and pet fee if any. Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse