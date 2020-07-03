1778 Gilpin Street

Amenities

If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment you'll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments. You'll enjoy energy-efficient appliances, lighting and windows; granite countertops, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers on all three floors. Here's something else Rocket features: rockets. Lots of rockets, all designed by internationally known sculptor, Jimmy Descant. We've even installed an 18-foot version of Jimmy's retro/modern/far out/found art masterpieces. Come on in, buckle up and get ready for some unreal urban exploration. Uptown is a great neighborhood, and you're right in the middle of it all. City Park and the new Carla Madison Rec Center are within walking distance, as is St Mark's Coffee House, Olve and Finch, and all the other Seventeenth Street life and times.