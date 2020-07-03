All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1778 Gilpin Street

1778 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1778 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/385bd310ce ---- If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment you&rsquo;ll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments. You&rsquo;ll enjoy energy-efficient appliances, lighting and windows; granite countertops, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers on all three floors. Here&rsquo;s something else Rocket features: rockets. Lots of rockets, all designed by internationally known sculptor, Jimmy Descant. We&rsquo;ve even installed an 18-foot version of Jimmy&rsquo;s retro/modern/far out/found art masterpieces. Come on in, buckle up and get ready for some unreal urban exploration. Uptown is a great neighborhood, and you&rsquo;re right in the middle of it all. City Park and the new Carla Madison Rec Center are within walking distance, as is St Mark's Coffee House, Olve and Finch, and all the other Seventeenth Street life and times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Gilpin Street have any available units?
1778 Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1778 Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street offer parking?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1778 Gilpin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1778 Gilpin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1778 Gilpin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

