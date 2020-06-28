1760 Vine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! - Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! A must see!



Great neighborhood with walking distance to shops and restaurants! 1 block from Vine Street Pub and St. Marks Coffee Shop, and only 2 blocks from City Park.



2000 sq. ft. of living space with a fenced yard, patio, and a 2 car garage.



Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Very nice finishes throughout. Central Air. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit.



3rd bedroom is a smaller bedroom and is probably best used as a den or office (although it does have a closet and window).



Tenant pays utilities.



Specs:

3 bedrooms

2 baths

2 car garage

2,000 sq ft

W/D in unit

Central Air



Rent: $2,800 month

Security Deposit: $2,200

Pet(s): UPON APPROVAL ONLY! Breed restrictions apply.



Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.



Renter's history will be verified.



Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing!



SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals - refresh browser if ad doesn't show at the bottom of the page.



No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.



(RLNE5112621)