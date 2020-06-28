All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

1760 Vine Street

1760 Vine Street · No Longer Available






Location

1760 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! - Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! A must see!

Great neighborhood with walking distance to shops and restaurants! 1 block from Vine Street Pub and St. Marks Coffee Shop, and only 2 blocks from City Park.

2000 sq. ft. of living space with a fenced yard, patio, and a 2 car garage.

Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Very nice finishes throughout. Central Air. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit.

3rd bedroom is a smaller bedroom and is probably best used as a den or office (although it does have a closet and window).

Tenant pays utilities.

Specs:
3 bedrooms
2 baths
2 car garage
2,000 sq ft
W/D in unit
Central Air

Rent: $2,800 month
Security Deposit: $2,200
Pet(s): UPON APPROVAL ONLY! Breed restrictions apply.

Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.

Renter's history will be verified.

Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing!

SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals - refresh browser if ad doesn't show at the bottom of the page.

No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.

(RLNE5112621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Vine Street have any available units?
1760 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Vine Street have?
Some of 1760 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 1760 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1760 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1760 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
