1760 Vine Street

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! - Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath half duplex for rent in City Park! A must see!
Great neighborhood with walking distance to shops and restaurants! 1 block from Vine Street Pub and St. Marks Coffee Shop, and only 2 blocks from City Park.
2000 sq. ft. of living space with a fenced yard, patio, and a 2 car garage.
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Very nice finishes throughout. Central Air. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit.
3rd bedroom is a smaller bedroom and is probably best used as a den or office (although it does have a closet and window).
Tenant pays utilities.
Specs:
3 bedrooms
2 baths
2 car garage
2,000 sq ft
W/D in unit
Central Air
Rent: $2,800 month
Security Deposit: $2,200
Pet(s): UPON APPROVAL ONLY! Breed restrictions apply.
Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.
Renter's history will be verified.
Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing!
SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals - refresh browser if ad doesn't show at the bottom of the page.
No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.
