1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous Townhome in the HEART of Uptown Denver, just blocks to Downtown Denver, restaurants, boutiques and local water holes. 2 Garage spaces. - Open house Wednesday. October 2nd from 1 to 1:30.



Call or text 303-214-5084 for more information.



Located in the HEART of Uptown & blocks to some of Denver's Hottest Restaurants, Cafe's & Bars! Including, Steuben's, Ace, Avenue Grill, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine, Olive & Fitch, Dos Santos, Marzcyk's and so much more.This is a Beautifully Appointed Two Story Townhome with 2 Garage spots INCLUDED. Downstairs, is a bright open layout with a Large Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Bath & Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. There is a balcony off the living room, perfect for grilling. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms each with their own en-suite bath and walk-in closet.(master bath is a 5 piece). Please email to set up a showing. You will love living here This one won't last!! Water, Sewer and Trash included. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5175987)