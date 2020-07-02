All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F

1755 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous Townhome in the HEART of Uptown Denver, just blocks to Downtown Denver, restaurants, boutiques and local water holes. 2 Garage spaces. - Open house Wednesday. October 2nd from 1 to 1:30.

Call or text 303-214-5084 for more information.

Located in the HEART of Uptown & blocks to some of Denver's Hottest Restaurants, Cafe's & Bars! Including, Steuben's, Ace, Avenue Grill, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine, Olive & Fitch, Dos Santos, Marzcyk's and so much more.This is a Beautifully Appointed Two Story Townhome with 2 Garage spots INCLUDED. Downstairs, is a bright open layout with a Large Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Bath & Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. There is a balcony off the living room, perfect for grilling. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms each with their own en-suite bath and walk-in closet.(master bath is a 5 piece). Please email to set up a showing. You will love living here This one won't last!! Water, Sewer and Trash included. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have any available units?
1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have?
Some of 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F offers parking.
Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have a pool?
No, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 N. Emerson St. Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

