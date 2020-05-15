1742 S Trenton St Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Available for move in 08/14/2020



12 Month Lease Term



Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse-Style Condo with Garage in Arrowhead Condominiums. This approximately 1300 square foot townhouse features a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office, finished basement, dining room, oven/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, wood-burning fireplace, spacious patio off master bedroom, washer/dryer, plenty of storage space, and 1 car detached garage. Mature wooded landscaping offers much privacy on front and back patios. Plenty of living space!



Features:

3rd Bedroom (non-conforming)

Bathrooms on both levels

Wood-Burning Fireplace

2 Patios

Washer/Dryer

1 Car Garage



Sorry, NO PETS!



To schedule a showing, call or text Natasha at 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. To apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com.