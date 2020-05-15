1742 S Trenton St Apt 5

Amenities
Available for move in 08/14/2020
12 Month Lease Term
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse-Style Condo with Garage in Arrowhead Condominiums. This approximately 1300 square foot townhouse features a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office, finished basement, dining room, oven/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, wood-burning fireplace, spacious patio off master bedroom, washer/dryer, plenty of storage space, and 1 car detached garage. Mature wooded landscaping offers much privacy on front and back patios. Plenty of living space!
Features:
3rd Bedroom (non-conforming)
Bathrooms on both levels
Wood-Burning Fireplace
2 Patios
Washer/Dryer
1 Car Garage
Sorry, NO PETS!
