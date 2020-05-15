All apartments in Denver
1742 S Trenton St Apt 5
1742 S Trenton St Apt 5

1742 South Trenton Street · (720) 749-0475
Location

1742 South Trenton Street, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move in 08/14/2020

12 Month Lease Term

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse-Style Condo with Garage in Arrowhead Condominiums. This approximately 1300 square foot townhouse features a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office, finished basement, dining room, oven/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, wood-burning fireplace, spacious patio off master bedroom, washer/dryer, plenty of storage space, and 1 car detached garage. Mature wooded landscaping offers much privacy on front and back patios. Plenty of living space!

Features:
3rd Bedroom (non-conforming)
Bathrooms on both levels
Wood-Burning Fireplace
2 Patios
Washer/Dryer
1 Car Garage

Sorry, NO PETS!

To schedule a showing, call or text Natasha at 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. To apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have any available units?
1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have?
Some of 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 S Trenton St Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
