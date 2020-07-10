All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

1739 Boulder St

1739 Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Boulder Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning townhome in the great LoHi neighbhorhood. This 3 bed, 4 bath tri level is perfect for urban dwellers with close proximity to all of LoHi's award winning restaurants, and walking distance to everything Downtown has to offer, Light Rail, Union Station. This spacious Rowhome has an open concept, with high-end features and fixtures throughout. Master Suite with spa like finishes including walk-in shower and Jack & Jill sinks. Master bedroom level laundry, Fenced Patio, and a spacious balcony, perfect for grilling on a sunny Denver day. Oversized garage with room for 2 cars plus storage. Quick access to I-25, Multiple Breweries for those Craft lovers, Light Rail, Parks and Running/Bike Trails. Carpet and Paint are brand new, hardwood floors freshly updated.

Tenant responsible for most utilities, Trash and Recycling included with rent. Dog Friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Balcony, 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Patio/Yard, Walk In Closets, Master Suite, Jack&Jill Vanity, A/C, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Boulder St have any available units?
1739 Boulder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Boulder St have?
Some of 1739 Boulder St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Boulder St currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Boulder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Boulder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Boulder St is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Boulder St offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Boulder St offers parking.
Does 1739 Boulder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Boulder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Boulder St have a pool?
No, 1739 Boulder St does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Boulder St have accessible units?
No, 1739 Boulder St does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Boulder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Boulder St does not have units with dishwashers.

