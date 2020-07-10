1739 Boulder St

Amenities

Stunning townhome in the great LoHi neighbhorhood. This 3 bed, 4 bath tri level is perfect for urban dwellers with close proximity to all of LoHi's award winning restaurants, and walking distance to everything Downtown has to offer, Light Rail, Union Station. This spacious Rowhome has an open concept, with high-end features and fixtures throughout. Master Suite with spa like finishes including walk-in shower and Jack & Jill sinks. Master bedroom level laundry, Fenced Patio, and a spacious balcony, perfect for grilling on a sunny Denver day. Oversized garage with room for 2 cars plus storage. Quick access to I-25, Multiple Breweries for those Craft lovers, Light Rail, Parks and Running/Bike Trails. Carpet and Paint are brand new, hardwood floors freshly updated.



Tenant responsible for most utilities, Trash and Recycling included with rent. Dog Friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



