1735 S Tejon St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Ruby Hill beauty 2bed+ofc 2ba 1car garage fenced hdwds updated - Please check out our website to see more pictures and check out what we have available as well at www.smithrentsdenver.com. Ruby Hill ranch style gem single family house. 2 bedrooms with a small office in between the bedrooms. Master bathroom in master and access to the back yard patio. New carpet to be installed 7/3. Living room with hardwoods. Updated kitchen with built in kitchen table with access to patio. 1 car attached garage but need to go outside to get to the garage. Shed in back yard with automatic sprinkler system just installed. Ceiling fans in each in bedroom and office. 2 bathrooms. Deposit is the same as the rent with an extra 45 application fee per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



(RLNE4187989)