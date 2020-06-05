All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1735 S Tejon St

1735 South Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 South Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ruby Hill beauty 2bed+ofc 2ba 1car garage fenced hdwds updated - Please check out our website to see more pictures and check out what we have available as well at www.smithrentsdenver.com. Ruby Hill ranch style gem single family house. 2 bedrooms with a small office in between the bedrooms. Master bathroom in master and access to the back yard patio. New carpet to be installed 7/3. Living room with hardwoods. Updated kitchen with built in kitchen table with access to patio. 1 car attached garage but need to go outside to get to the garage. Shed in back yard with automatic sprinkler system just installed. Ceiling fans in each in bedroom and office. 2 bathrooms. Deposit is the same as the rent with an extra 45 application fee per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE4187989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 S Tejon St have any available units?
1735 S Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 S Tejon St have?
Some of 1735 S Tejon St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 S Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
1735 S Tejon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 S Tejon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 S Tejon St is pet friendly.
Does 1735 S Tejon St offer parking?
Yes, 1735 S Tejon St offers parking.
Does 1735 S Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 S Tejon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 S Tejon St have a pool?
No, 1735 S Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 1735 S Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 1735 S Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 S Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 S Tejon St does not have units with dishwashers.
