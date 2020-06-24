1735 E 35th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse in Denvers super-hot Cole/Rino neighborhood. The unit has new wood floors throughout the main level, new carpet throughout the upper level, all new appliances in the kitchen, new stackable wash/dryer in its own closet, and new bathroom. Unit has a fenced in back yard, and animal are welcome! Out front, there is a quaint porch perfect for relaxing. Nearby amenities include: Light rail station, Russel Square park, St. Charles rec center, Jake's Restaurant, Black Shirt Brewery, The Source, and several award-winning restaurants of RiNo. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.