Denver, CO
1735 E 35th Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

1735 E 35th Ave

1735 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1735 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse in Denvers super-hot Cole/Rino neighborhood. The unit has new wood floors throughout the main level, new carpet throughout the upper level, all new appliances in the kitchen, new stackable wash/dryer in its own closet, and new bathroom. Unit has a fenced in back yard, and animal are welcome! Out front, there is a quaint porch perfect for relaxing. Nearby amenities include: Light rail station, Russel Square park, St. Charles rec center, Jake's Restaurant, Black Shirt Brewery, The Source, and several award-winning restaurants of RiNo. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 E 35th Ave have any available units?
1735 E 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 E 35th Ave have?
Some of 1735 E 35th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 E 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1735 E 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 E 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 E 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1735 E 35th Ave offer parking?
No, 1735 E 35th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1735 E 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 E 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 E 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1735 E 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1735 E 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1735 E 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 E 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 E 35th Ave has units with dishwashers.

