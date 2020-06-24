All apartments in Denver
1711 Hooker Street

1711 Hooker Street
Location

1711 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,350/MONTH !!! ***

Lovely brand new 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sloan Lake that will welcome you with 1,220 square feet of living space.

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island that is perfect for entertaining. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and the open floor plan. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado and the mountain views from the spacious rooftop deck or the balcony of this corner lot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Sloan Lake Park, and Mile Hi Stadium. Also nearby are The Highlands Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and a nearby light rail station.

Nearby schools include Cheltenham Elementary School, Lake International Middle School, and North High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Hooker Street have any available units?
1711 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Hooker Street have?
Some of 1711 Hooker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Hooker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1711 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 1711 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Hooker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 1711 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
