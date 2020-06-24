1711 Hooker Street

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,350/MONTH !!! ***



Lovely brand new 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sloan Lake that will welcome you with 1,220 square feet of living space.



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island that is perfect for entertaining. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and the open floor plan. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado and the mountain views from the spacious rooftop deck or the balcony of this corner lot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Sloan Lake Park, and Mile Hi Stadium. Also nearby are The Highlands Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and a nearby light rail station.



Nearby schools include Cheltenham Elementary School, Lake International Middle School, and North High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling services.



