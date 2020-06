Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 2 bedroom home in a super convenient location near Alameda and Federal.



Very large backyard, 1 car garage, newer paint inside, washer & dryer in the unit and a swamp cooler are just a few of the features that make this little house a gem.



Pets are OK with an additional deposit. Sorry No Sec 8, and no smokers please.



Call 720-443-1768 to set a showing. You won't be disappointed.